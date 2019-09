Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated Bloomfield, 4-0, Sept. 10, at Watsessing Park field for its first win of the season.

Glen Ridge moved to 1-2 on the season. Bloomfield fell to 0-3.

Photos by Jerry Simon.

Bloomfield (cardinal red jerseys) vs. Glen Ridge (white jerseys)