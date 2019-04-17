Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team wins two straight

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team defeated Madison and Morristown in back-to-back games to improve to a 3-3 record.

Brendan Easter had four goals and one assist and Ren Debartolomeis had three goals and one assist in the 12-9 win over Madison April 9. Tyler Strong had two goals and an assist and Ege Zeybek had a goal and four assists. Patrick Bronander and Colin Ducey each had a goal.

Debartolomeis posted five goals and two assists in the 15-4 win over Morristown April 12. Strong had a hat trick; Zeybek recorded four assists; Easter had three goals and an assist and Bronander, Ben Bronstein and Kevin Easter each had a goal. Marshall Swett made eight saves.