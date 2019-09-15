Glen Ridge HS football team jolts Montclair Kimberley Academy for first win of season

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS football team jolts Montclair Kimberley Academy for first win of season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Ben Bronstein passed for 154 yards and scored on a 54-yard run to lead the Glen Ridge High School football team to a 30-12 win at Montclair Kimberley Academy on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Ridgers earned their first win of the season and improved to 1-1.

Najim Wright ran for a three-yard touchdown, James McCarren had a four-yard scoring run and Patrick Bronander scored on a 78-yard run. Bronander finished with 105 rushing yards on four carries. Colin Ducey had our receptions for 86 yards. Matt McCann kicked a 20-yard field goal and added three extra points.

The Ridgers will host Weequahic on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Tom Garske

Glen Ridge vs. MKA

Glen Ridge HS football team jolts Montclair Kimberley Academy for first win of season added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS