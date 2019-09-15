Glen Ridge HS football team jolts Montclair Kimberley Academy for first win of season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Ben Bronstein passed for 154 yards and scored on a 54-yard run to lead the Glen Ridge High School football team to a 30-12 win at Montclair Kimberley Academy on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Ridgers earned their first win of the season and improved to 1-1.

Najim Wright ran for a three-yard touchdown, James McCarren had a four-yard scoring run and Patrick Bronander scored on a 78-yard run. Bronander finished with 105 rushing yards on four carries. Colin Ducey had our receptions for 86 yards. Matt McCann kicked a 20-yard field goal and added three extra points.

The Ridgers will host Weequahic on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Tom Garske

Glen Ridge vs. MKA