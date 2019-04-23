Glen Ridge HS softball team enjoys winning streak; baseball team looks to get back on track

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity softball team defeated Irvingotn, 20-1, April 17 at Glenfield Park.

Olivia Link and Taylor Townson each had three RBI and Ella Strong and Lizzie Wiede each drove in two runs as the Ridgers won their third straight and fifth in the past six games.

The win streak ended the next day as the Ridgers fell to Caldwell, 15-0, at Glenfield Park to move to a 7-4 record. The Ridgers will visit Newark East Side April 29, host West Orange April 30 and host Linden May 2.

The Glen Ridge High School varsity baseball team lost to Verona, 8-1, April 17, and lost to West Orange, 8-2, April 18, both at Hurrell Field to move to a 4-3 record.

The Ridgers will visit Payne Tech April 29, visit Butler April 30, and visit Columbia May 3, all at 4 p.m.