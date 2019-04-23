Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team win streak reaches 7 games

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity girls lacrosse team defeated Mahwah and Montclair Kimberley Academy to extend its winning streak to seven games and improve to 7-1 on the season.

Gretchen Gilmore had eight goals, three assists, 14 draw controls and three ground balls in the 18-7 win at Mahwah April 16. Claire McMahon had four goals and one assist; Campbell Moriarty had four goals and Madison Grady and Sarah Looney each had a goal and an assist. Jenny Lisovicz, Samatha Lovit and Charlotte Smith each had an assist.

Gilmore scored nine goals with one assist and added 10 draw controls in the 15-9 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy April 18 at Watsessing Park. Lovit collected two goals; Grady added a goal and two assists and Lisovicz, McMahon and Moriarty each had a goal. Lily Kinley made nine saves.

Upcoming games

April 27, Millburn, 10 a.m.

May 6, at Mountain Lakes, 4 p.m.

May 8, Ridgewood, 4 p.m.