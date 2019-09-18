Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team stuns Montclair

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team delivered a big statement with a 2-1 double-overtime win over Montclair, the No. 3-ranked team in the state by the Star-Ledger, on Saturday, Sept. 14 in Montclair in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game.

Sophomore Lucas Costa scored a goal and assisted on junior Grant Ghaemi’s goal to lead the Ridgers, who won their third straight and improved to 4-1. Junior goalie Logan Kotronis made 10 saves for GRHS.

Junior Gavin Robertson scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Nutley on Sept. 11 in Nutley in a divisional game. Kotronis made nine saves.

The Ridgers then lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy, 2-1, in overtime Sept. 17 in a divisional game at Watsessing Park to move to a 4-2 record.

Drew Hiner scored on an assist from fellow sophomore Travis Burnett.

Upcoming games

Sept. 20, Newark Academy, 4

p.m.

Sept. 23, at Millburn, 4 p.m.*

Sept. 26, at Verona, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1, at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.*

Oct. 3, East Side, 4 p.m.*

Oct. 7, Livingston, 4 p.m.

Oct. 15, at Newark Tech, 4

p.m.

*SEC-American Division