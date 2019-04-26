Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team defeats Livingston for fifth straight win

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. – The Glen Ridge boys lacrosse team recorded a solid 12-6 victory over Livingston HS. “We played our most complete game of the season today. Our energy and effort was outstanding for all four quarters.” stated Coach Houser.

Glen Ridge has won 5 straight games and has improved to 6-3 overall.

Top Performers

Junior Ren DeBartolomeis posted a team high and career best 4 goals 3 assist

Junior Patrick Bronander 2 goal 3 assist and picked up 5 groundballs

Junior Grant Conte posted 2 goals 1 assist and 2 groundballs

Senior Kyle Kobylinski won 12 out 21 faceoffs with 1 assist

Junior Marshall Swett posted 8 saves

Sophomore Brady Morin on defense captured 3 groundballs

Next Up

Glen Ridge received the 2nd seed in the Essex County Tournament and a first round bye. The quarterfinals will be Tuesday, April 30th at Watsessing Park, 4:30 pm against the winner of 10 seed Verona vs 7 seed Livingston.

Photos courtesy of Albert Bronander