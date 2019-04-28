Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in ECT; seeks fourth title in a row

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The three-time reigning champion Glen Ridge High School girls varsity lacrosse team received the No. 1 seed in the Essex County Tournament.

The Ridgers will host No. 9 seed Cedar Grove in the quarterfinals April 29 at 4 p.m. at Watsessing Park. GRHS received a first-round bye. Cedar Grove beat No. 8 seed Columbia, 13-10, in the first round.

The winner will face the winner of No. 5 Millburn and No. 4 Livingston in the semifinals May 1 at the higher-seeded site. The final is May 4 at West Essex.

The other quarterfinals are No. 7 Verona at No. 2 Montclair Kimberley Academy; and No. 6 West Essex at No. 3 Montclair.

GRHS defeated Montclair and Ramapo to extend its winning streak to nine games and improve to 9-1.

Claire McMahon had five goals and two assists and Gretchen Gilmore had four goals in the 15-11 win at Montclair April 22. Madison Grady had two goals and one assist and Jenny Lisovicz had two goals and an assist.

Gilmore had four goals and one assist and Campbell Moriarty had three goals in the 9-8 win at Ramapo HS. Grady had a goal and two assists and McMahon had a goal and an assist. Lily Kinley made six saves for GRHS.