PHOTOS: Glen Ridge HS track and field at Penn Relays, Twin Boro Relays

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School track and field boys 4×100-meter relay team competed at the 125th Penn Relays held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa. April 26.

Isaiah Webster ran the first leg; Nick Ruggiero ran the second leg; Simon Hanan ran the third leg; and Zach Debelak ran the anchor leg. They finished in 45.21, eighth out of nine schools in their heat.

The Ridgers then competed at the Twin Boro Relays held at Ramsey HS on Saturday, April 27. Anna Landi threw the discus 56 feet- 4 inches with teammates Abby Song and Mia Advensky in varsity competition. Ciaran Bracken threw the javelin 86 feet-7 inches with teammate Matt Van Bloem. They finished sixth in novice competition with a 167-10.

The Ridgers will gear up for the Essex County Relays May 3 at Livingston HS.

Photos by Chris Troyano