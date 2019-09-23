Glen Ridge HS field hockey team tops Newark Academy for third win in a row

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated host Newark Academy, 4-1, Sept. 17, in Livingston for its third straight win to improve to a 5-2 record.

Gretchen Gilmore scored three goals; Abby Carlucci had a goal; and Mia Manzo, Grace O’Keefe, Julia Hegerty and Olivia Carlucci each had an assist.

Abby Carlucci and Gilmore each had a goal in the 2-1 win at Scotch Plains-Fanwood on Sept. 14. The Ridgers snapped a two-game losing streak after starting the season with two straight wins.

Gilmore had two goals and Manzo had goal in the 3-2 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Sept. 16.

Abby Carlucci, Hegarty and Sarah Looney each had an assist.

Anna Landi made three saves.