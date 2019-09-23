Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team blanks Newark Academy to move to 5-2

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Lucas Costa and fellow junior Nick Garcia each had a goal and junior Drew Hiner had an assist to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Newark Academy on Sept. 20 at Watsessing Park.

Segun Wallace, a junior, made six saves for the Ridgers, who improved to a 5-2 record.

The Ridgers fell to Montclair Kimberley Academy, 2-1, in double overtime in the previous game on Sept. 17. Hiner had a goal off an assist from junior Travis Burnett. Senior Logan Kotronis made six saves for GRHS