Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team seeks good run in state tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team is hoping to make a good run in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The seeding will be announced Sept. 30.

The captains of the team are Michaeila Dowd at first singles and Campbell Moriarty at third singles.

The rest of the lineup includes Haleigh Pine at second singles; Erin Hirsh and Macy Eaton at first doubles and Charlotte Keany and Jamie Newman at second doubles.

Also, rotating in for doubles are Kaylie Koenig, Mia Ehatamm and Jasmine Schaber.

The head coach is Lisbeth Crouse.