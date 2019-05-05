Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team captures fourth straight ECT title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – For the fourth consecutive season, the Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team captured the Essex County Tournament championship.

Junior Gretchen Gilmore netted five goals and added six draw controls and four ground balls to lead the top-seeded Ridgers to a 12-9 win over second-seeded Montclair Kimberley Academy in the ECT final held at West Essex Regional HS May 4.

The Ridgers won their 12th straight game to improve to 12-1 on the season. They won their seventh ECT title in 11 seasons.

Senior Jenny Lisovicz had three goals and two assists; junior Madison Grady had two goals; Campbell Moriarty had a goal and an assist and senior Claire McMahon had an assist. Senior Lily Kinley made five saves.