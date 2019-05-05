Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team is ECT runner-up

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – IThe second-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team lost to top-seeded Seton Hall Prep, 12-4, in the Essex County Tournament championship game held at West Essex Regional HS in North Caldwell May 4.

The Ridgers had their seven game winning streak come to an end as they moved to an 8-4 record. Seton Hall Prep won the ECT title for the seventh straight season and improved to 17-1 on the season.

Junior middie Patrick Bronander had two goals; junior attacker Ren DeBartolomeis and senior middie Tyler Strong each had a goal and junior attacker Grant Conte added one assist for the Ridgers.

SHP led 6-3 at halftime and outscored GRHS, 4-0, in the third quarter for a 10-3 advantage.