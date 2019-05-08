Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Picured are the GRHS team captains with their coaches. From left: Varsity Head Coach Liam Penberthy, Owen Gagen, Max Haberman, Tyler Fazekas, Junior Varsity Head Coach Rich Adams, and Assistant Varsity Coach JJ Andrews. Pictured are the GRHS seniors and coaches. From left to right: Varsity Head Coach Liam Penberthy, team captain Owen Gagen, Ian Buchanan, team captain Max, Haberman, Johnny Mitzak, team captain Tyler Fazekas, Drew Wohlgemuth, Marshall Hendrian, Junior Varsity Coach Rich Adams, and Assistant Varsity Coach JJ Andrews. GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity baseball team had its Senior Day on May 7, as the Ridgers soundly defeated University, 19-1, with everyone from the team contributing to the victory. Glen Ridge High School baseball PHOTOS: Glen Ridge HS baseball team enjoys victory on Senior Day added by Joe Ragozzino on May 8, 2019View all posts by Joe Ragozzino → COMMENTSI agree to my Facebook data being stored and used as per Privacy Policy
COMMENTS