Glen Ridge HS track and field teams excel at SEC-Independence Championship meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference-Independence Division Championship meet held at Schools Stadium in Newark May 10.

The boys team finished in second place overall behind Shabazz, 101-84.

The following are GRHS highlights:

Isaiah Webster won the long jump at 22 feet-1 inch. James Link won the discus with a throw of 124-8, while Webster took fourth place at 103-0. Anthony Cali won the javelin at 111-4, while Ciaran Bracken took second place at 109-7.

In the 100-meter dash, Webster took fourth place in 11.65 and Nick Ruggiero placed sixth at 11.96. In the 800-meter run, Prince Fitzpatrick took third place in 2:11.87, Cali took fourth place in 2:12.59 and Ruben Rodriguez took fifth place at 2:15.97. In the 1,600, Cali took third place in 4:51.26 and Fitzpatrick took fifth place in 4:55.74. William Walker placed third in the 110-meter high hurdles in 20.23 and Bennett Low took fourth place in 20.33. Matthew Gomez took fifth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:06.31. The 4×400 relay team placed fifth in 3:54.42.

On the girls’ side, GRHS finished in fourth place overall.

The following are the GRHS girls’ highlights:

Sofia Costa won the 800-meter run in 2:41.06, while Sarah Gentile took second place in 2:41.48. Alison Shea took second place in the 1,600 in 5:58.28 and Erin Byerly was fifth in 6:32.63. In the 400-meter hurdles, Gentile took second place in 1:18.72 and Olivia Gagnina took sixth place in 1:24.38. Abby Song took fourth place in the discus at 70-10. Amayah Melbourne took fifth place in the javelin at 67-0.

Photos by Chris Troyano

SEC-Independence Championship meet, May 10, at Schools Stadium, Newark