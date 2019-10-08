Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team seeks ECT success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team hopes to make another strong run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Ridgers, seeded ninth, will visit No. 8 seed Newark Academy in the first round today, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m. The winner will most likely visit top-seeded Montclair in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Last season, the Ridgers reached the ECT championship game where they lost to West Orange, which is the No. 2 seed this year.

The Ridgers lost to MKA, 2-0, in the season opener on Sept. 5 at MKA.

Glen Ridge defeated Columbia, 1-0, Oct. 2, at Meadowland Park in South Orange. Senior Tara Feenaghty scored the goal to lead the Ridgers, who won their fourth straight game to improve to 5-6. Junior goalkeeper Olivia Carbonell made five saves for GRHS.

In the previous day, the Ridgers defeated Hudson Catholic, 8-1, at home. Sophomore Olivia Hoover had two goals and an assist, and Feenaghty, freshmen Alex Wecler and Ava Kotronis and senior Evie Fawcett each had a goal.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Glen Ridge vs. Columbia