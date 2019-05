GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The second-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team posted a 20-0 victory over 15th-seeded New Egypt HS in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 1 state tournament May 15 at Watsessing Park.

Junior Red DeBartolomeis had six goals, two assists, and three ground balls, and junior Grant Cole had three goals, three assists and three ground balls.

The Ridgers will host seventh-seeded New Providence HS in the second round May 18 at Watsessing Park at noon.