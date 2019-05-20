PHOTOS: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Essex County Championships

Cadmus Cai competed in the 400 intermediate hurdles, ran a 1:09.28
In the 4 x 400-meter relay, Paula Gonzales (right) hands the baton to anchor Olivia Gilbert as the team ran a 5:00.95.
Isaiah Webster leaped 21 feet-6 1/4 inches and placed second in the long jump;
Nicholas Ruggiero ran 24.17 in the 200-meter dash, and placed 32nd of 74 sprinters;
Allie Bushue had a 61- 8 discus best toss;

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Pictured are the Glen Ridge High School track and field teams at the Essex County Championships held at West Orange High School May 16-17.

Photos by Chris Troyano

 

  

