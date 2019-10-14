Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams excel at SEC meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School cross-country teams gave stellar efforts at the Super Essex Conference Championships held at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Monday, Oct. 7.

Sofia Costa came in first place in the Colonial Division race in 23:09.80 and fellow senior Aubra Sharpe was second in 25:42.00 to lead the GRHS girls among 16 finishers. Senior Olivia Cagnina took eighth place in 28:48.90 and junior Leticia Ternes took ninth in 29:08.30. There was no girls team title.

In the boys Liberty Division race, senior Ren Debartolomeis placed fifth among 61 finishers to lead the Ridgers. He clocked 18:49.50. Other top finishers for GRHS were Alex Van Wayenberge, 13th place, 19:58.20; Ojas Kalra, 17th place, 20:08.30; Charlie Marsden, 19th place, 20:11.40; and Justin Fields, 20th place, 20:18.30, all sophomores.

The GRHS boys team finished second overall behind Bloomfield in the team standings among the eight schools.

Photos by Chris Troyano