Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team reaches third straight sectional final

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – For the third straight season, the Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team will meet Oak Knoll in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship.

The Ridgers, seeded No. 2, will visit top-seeded Oak Knoll May 23. Oak Knoll defeated GRHS in each of the past two sectional finals.

GRHS defeated sixth-seeded Morristown-Beard, 20-5, May 20 in the semifinals at Watsessing Park. Gretchen Gilmore had five goals and three assists; Campbell Moriarty had four goals and two assists; Jenny Lisovicz had four goals and one assist; and Madison Grady (one assist) and Claire McMahon (four assists) each had three goals for GRHS, which improved to 16-2. Lily Kinley made 11 saves.

The Ridgers defeated seventh-seeded Verona, 17-5, in the quarterfinals May 16 at Watsessing Park. McMahon had five goals and an assist; Gilmore had three goals and three assists; Lisovicz and Looney each had three goals; Grady had two goals and Moriarty had a goal.