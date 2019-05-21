Glen Ridge HS softball team has good run in state tourney

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School softball team had a good run in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers defeated Technology, 16-0, in the first round May 16 at Glenfield Park. Sarina Robik had two hits and five RBI; Taylor Townson had three RBI; Lizzie Wiede had two hits and two RBI; and Leah Chodosh had two hits. Ali Ceruto threw a one-hitter and struck out 10. The Ridgers then lost to Belvidere, 7-0, in the quarterfinals May 20 to move to 12-10.