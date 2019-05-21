Glen Ridge HS baseball team advances to North 2, Group 1 quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Justin Fields hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School baseball team to a 5-4 walk-off win over 12th-seeded Ridgefield in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament May 20 at Hurrell Field.

The Ridgers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie it 4-4 and send the game into extra innings. Fields finished with two RBI. Owen Gagen pitched three scoreless innings, striking out three, for the win.

The Ridgers, who improved to 8-12, will visit fourth-seeded Brearley in the quarterfinals May 23 in Kenilworth. The winner will face the winner of No. 1 seed Hoboken and No. 9 seed North Arlington in the semifinals May 28.