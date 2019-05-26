Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team finishes runner-up in South Group 1 state tournament

GLEN RiDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team made a great bid at winning a state sectional title.

The second-seeded Ridgers advanced to the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 1 state tournament championship game, but lost to undefeated and top-seeded Manasquan, 10-2, May 25.

Tyler Strong and Ege Zeybek each had a goal, and Marshall Swett made 11 saves for the Ridgers, who finished the season with a 14-5 record. Manasquan won its second straight South Jersey Group 1 title and improved to 21-0 on the season. It marked the second straight season that the Ridgers lost to Manasquan in the South Jersey Group 1 state tournament, falling in the quarterfinals, 12-10, last year.

The Ridgers appeared in their first sectional final since back-to-back North Jersey Section 1 finals in 2014 and 2015 when they lost to Mountain Lakes in both those seasons.

The Ridgers defeated sixth-seeded Haddonfield, 11-8, in the semifinals May 22 at Watsessing Park. Ren DeBartolomeis had four goals and one assist; Zeybek had three goals and one assist; Cole Shubert had two goals and one assist; Grant Conte had a goal and four assists and Tyler Strong had a goal. Patrick Bronander, Ben Bronstein and Brendan Easter each had an assist and Swett made four saves.