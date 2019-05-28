UPDATED: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams give solid efforts at sectional meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed solid efforts at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 State Championships at Ridge HS in Basking Ridge May 24-25.

Isaiah Webster, a senior, won the boys long jump at 21 feet-7 inches.

Zach Debelak, a senior, won the boys 100-meter dash in 11.38 while Webster finished in third place in 11.50.

The boys 4×100-meter relay team finished in first place in 44.40.

The boys 4×800-meter realy took sixth place, as senior Anthony Cali ran leadoff leg, followed by juniors Matt Gomez and Ruben Rodriguez, and senior Prince Fitzpatrick.

On the girls’ side, the 4×800-meter relay team finished in 10:44.06. Junior Sofia Costa ran the leadoff leg, followed by freshmen Sarah Gentile, Maggie Brown, and Alison Shea.

The 4×100-meter relay took fourth place in 54.00. Junior Elizabeth Fitzgibbons ran the leadoff leg, followed by junior Olivia Cagnina, and sophomores Mia Latifi, and Leticia Ternes.

The top six finishers in each event will advance to the NJSIAA Group 1 State Championships at Franklin HS May 31 and June 1.

Photos by Chris Troyano