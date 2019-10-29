Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team wins sectional opener in quest for eighth title in a row

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The seven-time defending champion Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team routed McNair, 6-0, in the first round of the North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Monday, Oct. 28.

Tara Feenaghty had a hat trick and fellow senior Taylor Townson had two goals and one assist as the fourth-seeded Ridgers won their sixth straight game to improve to 13-7 on the season.

Freshman Ava Kortronis had a goal; junior Ania Prussak had two assists; and sophomore Olivia Hoover and senior Evie Fawett each had an assist. Junior Olivia Carbonell made three saves for the shutout. McNair was seeded 13th.

The Ridgers will host fifth-seeded Dayton in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 31. The winner will face the winner of No. 8 seed Delaware Valley and No. 1 seed Whippany Park in the semifinals on Monday, Nov. 4. The final is Thursday, Nov. 7.