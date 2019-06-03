Glen Ridge HS track and field athletes impress at Group 1 State meet

GRHS’ Isaiah Webster leaps in the boys long jump event at the Group 1 meet. Webster finished in fourth place with a jump of 21 feet, 3 inches.
Glen Ridge High’s Zach Debelak runs to a second-place finish in 11.28 in the boys 100-meter dash at the Group 1 State Championships at Franklin High School.
Glen Ridge High leadoff runner Anthony Cali, in red-and-white striped shirt, looks to hand the baton to Matt Gomez in the boys 4×800-meter relay at the Group 1 meet. Ruben Rodriguez ran third leg and Prince Fitzpatrick was anchor. The team ran an 8:49.93 and finished 16th of 21 teams.
GRHS’ Max Renteria, above, takes the baton from leadoff runner Isaiah Webster in the boys 4×100-meter relay at the Group 1 meet. Nicholas Ruggiero ran third leg and Zach Debelak was anchor. The team finished 45.11 and placed 9th of 22 teams.
Alison Shea, above, anchored the GRHS girls 4x 800-meter relay team at the Group 1 meet. Sofia Costa ran leadoff while Sarah Gentile ran second leg. Maggie Brown ran third leg. The girls finished in 10:56.41 and placed 13th of 21 teams.
Jonelle Austin, left, running second leg, takes the baton from leadoff runner Elizabeth Fitzgibbons for the GRHS girls 4×100-meter relay at the Group 1 meet. Mia Latifi ran the third leg, while Leticia Ternes ran the anchor leg as they finished in 53.04 and placed 16th of 22 teams.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School track and field contingent gave good efforts at the NJSIAA Group 1 State Championships at Franklin HS May 31 and June 1.

On the boys’ side, senior Isaiah Webster finished fourth in the long jump finals at 21 feet-3 inches. Zach Debelak, a senior, finished second in the 100-meter dash finals in 11.28.

The 4×100-meter relay team finished ninth in the finals in 45.11. The 4×800-meter relay team took 16th in the finals in 8:49.93.

On the girls’ side, the 4×800-meter relay team placed 13th in the finals in 10:56.41, while the 4×100-meter relay team took 16th in the finals in 53.04.

Webster and Debelak qualified for the NJSIAA State Meet of Champions this Saturday, June 8, at Northern Burlington Regional HS in Columbus.

