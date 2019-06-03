Glen Ridge HS track and field athletes impress at Group 1 State meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School track and field contingent gave good efforts at the NJSIAA Group 1 State Championships at Franklin HS May 31 and June 1.

On the boys’ side, senior Isaiah Webster finished fourth in the long jump finals at 21 feet-3 inches. Zach Debelak, a senior, finished second in the 100-meter dash finals in 11.28.

The 4×100-meter relay team finished ninth in the finals in 45.11. The 4×800-meter relay team took 16th in the finals in 8:49.93.

On the girls’ side, the 4×800-meter relay team placed 13th in the finals in 10:56.41, while the 4×100-meter relay team took 16th in the finals in 53.04.

Webster and Debelak qualified for the NJSIAA State Meet of Champions this Saturday, June 8, at Northern Burlington Regional HS in Columbus.

Photos by Chris Troyano