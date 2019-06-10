Glen Ridge HS track and field’s Zach Debelak and Isaiah Webster give fine efforts at Meet of Champions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Glen Ridge High School seniors Zach Debelak and Isaiah Webster concluded great Ridger track and field careers at the NJSIAA State Meet of Champions at Northern Burlington HS in Columbus on Saturday, June 8.

Debelak finished in 20th place out of 23 competitors in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.28.

Webster finished in 13th place out of 31 competitors in the boys long jump with a leap of 20 feet-11 inches.

Debelak and Webster were the lone GRHS competitors at the meet. The GRHS track and field season has concluded.

Photos by Chris Troyano

NJSIAA Meet of Champions, June 8, at Northern Burlington HS