Isaiah Webster excels at New Balance Nationals to end brilliant Glen Ridge HS track and field career

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Senior captain Isaiah Webster ended his brilliant Glen Ridge High School track and field career by placing 24th out of 44 jumpers in the boys long jump in the Championship Elite division at the New Balance HS Track & Field Nationals this past weekend, June 15-16, held at the alma mater of his grandmother, North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C.

Webster had his second-best jump of the season by soaring 22 feet-5 3/4 inches and winning the first flight of four. He ended his historic career by earning AAU All-American honors during this past indoor season, placing fourth in the AAU Indoor Nationals, with a jump of 22-1, and breaking his older brother Brandon Webster’s (GRHS Class of 2015) indoor record. Brandon was recruited by and competed for the University of Connecticut as a decathlete.

Isaiah opened this outdoor season with a giant leap of 23-4, which qualified him for the New Balance Nationals in the Championship Elite Division. He is the only GRHS track and field athlete to qualify all four years of his career for the New Balance High School Nationals. He joins his brothers Kyle Webster (University of Pennsylvania sprinter/hurdler) and Brandon in keeping a family tradition in qualifying since 2010 for the New Balance Nationals.

Isaiah broke GRHS’ oldest track and field record in the long jump, which stood for 75 years, in his junior year with a jump of 21-5. This year he broke his own record six times.

Isaiah made First Team All-Super Essex Conference and established a new conference championship long jump record of 22-1. He was the team’s No. 1-point scorer by placing fourth in the 100-meters, running 11.50, and fourth in the discus with a throw of 103-0. He went on to win the silver medal at the Essex County Championships, earning All-Essex County Second Team honors. He then defended his NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 State Championships title.

At the Group I State Championships, Isaiah placed fourth and qualified for the NJSIAA State Meet of Champions with a place of 29th out of 36.

At the Meet of Champions, he placed 13th.

Isaiah will continue to compete for MVP Express of NJ Track Club and seek to defend his AAU State & Regional Long Jump Championship titles and hopefully return to North Carolina A&T, which will host this year’s AAU Nationals next month.

Isaiah is considering several schools and will make his decision within the next month.