Glen Ridge HS baseball players earn All-SEC honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School baseball team featured five players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division honors.

Rising sophomore Tyler Johnson and graduated senior Max Haberman made First Team; graduated senior Owen Gagen and rising junior Will Greenberg made Second Team; and graduated senior Tyler Fazekas was selected Honorable Mention.

The Ridgers finished with an 8-14 record this season, 4-4 in the division.

Haberman will attend Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. where he will play for the club baseball team.