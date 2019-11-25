Verona/Glen Ridge hockey team to begin the season

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona High School/Glen Ridge High School co-op ice hockey team will begin the season Dec. 4 against Nutley/Columbia at Codey Arena. Verona/Glen Ridge is coming off a successful 14-9-4 season in which they advanced to the semifinals of the Kelly Cup.

Schedule

Dec. 4, Nutley/Columbia, at Codey Arena, 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 8, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, at Codey Arena, 5 p.m.

Dec. 9, Governor Livingston, at Warinanco Ice Skating Center, 8:35 p.m.

Dec. 16, Millburn, at Codey Arena, 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 23, Chatham (Holiday Classic), at Codey Arena, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 26, Madison (Holiday Classic), at Codey Arena, 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 27, Pascack Valley (Holiday Classic), at Codey Arena, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 3, Governor Livingston, at Codey Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Jan. 8, West Essex, at Codey Arena, 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 11, Cranford, at Codey Arena, 5:45 p.m.

Jan. 12, Nutley/Columbia, at Codey Arena, 5 p.m.

Jan. 17, Oratory Prep, at Union Sports Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Jan. 20, Millburn, at Codey Arena, 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 25, Oratory Prep, at Codey Arena, 3:45 p.m.

Jan. 28, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, at Warinanco Ice Skating Center, 8:35 p.m.

Jan. 31, Livingston, at Codey Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Feb. 3, Cranford, at Warinanco Ice Skating Center, 6:35 p.m.

Feb. 5, Manalapan, at Codey Arena, 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 7, Watchung Hills, at Bridgewater Sports Arena, 6:20 p.m.

Feb. 10, Montclair, at Codey Arena, 6:15 p.m.