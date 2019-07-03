Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse players garner honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team featured several players who earned NJILCA All-Waterman Conference honors this past spring season.
They include:
FIRST TEAM
Jackson Crutchfield, rising senior defender
Tyler Strong, graduated senior midfielder
SECOND TEAM
Patrick Bronander, rising senior midfielder
Ren DeBartolomeis, rising senior attacker
Ryan Monahan, rising senior defender
Marshall Swett, rising senior goalkeeper
Kyle Kobylinski, graduated senior face-off specialist
HONORABLE MENTION
Ege Zeybek, graduated senior attacker
GRHS longtime head coach Carl Houser also was named the Wateman Conference Coach of the Year.
In addition, the following GRHS players received NJILCA All-State Group 1 honors:
First team: Crutchfield
Second team:Strong and rising senior attacker Grant Conte
Honorable mention: DeBartolomeis and Kobylinski
On the All-Super Essex Conference-American Division, the following players earned honors:
First team: Crutchfield, Strong, Bronander, and Conte
Second team: Zeybek and DeBartolomeis
Honorable mention: rising senior midfielder Brendan Easter
The Ridgers enjoyed a stellar season. They finished with 14-5 record, including reaching the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 1 state final in which they fell to top-seeded and defending champion Manasquan to end the season.
