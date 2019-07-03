Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse players garner honors

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team featured several players who earned NJILCA All-Waterman Conference honors this past spring season.

They include:

FIRST TEAM

Jackson Crutchfield, rising senior defender

Tyler Strong, graduated senior midfielder

SECOND TEAM

Patrick Bronander, rising senior midfielder

Ren DeBartolomeis, rising senior attacker

Ryan Monahan, rising senior defender

Marshall Swett, rising senior goalkeeper

Kyle Kobylinski, graduated senior face-off specialist

HONORABLE MENTION

Ege Zeybek, graduated senior attacker

GRHS longtime head coach Carl Houser also was named the Wateman Conference Coach of the Year.

In addition, the following GRHS players received NJILCA All-State Group 1 honors:

First team: Crutchfield

Second team:Strong and rising senior attacker Grant Conte

Honorable mention: DeBartolomeis and Kobylinski

On the All-Super Essex Conference-American Division, the following players earned honors:

First team: Crutchfield, Strong, Bronander, and Conte

Second team: Zeybek and DeBartolomeis

Honorable mention: rising senior midfielder Brendan Easter

The Ridgers enjoyed a stellar season. They finished with 14-5 record, including reaching the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 1 state final in which they fell to top-seeded and defending champion Manasquan to end the season.