Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team enjoys early surge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team won three straight games, beating People’s Prep Charter, Belleville and Kinnelon, to improve to a 4-2 record.

GRHS defeated People’s Prep Charter, 63-35, in the consolation of the Bloomfield/Glen Ridge Holiday tournament on Dec. 28. Junior guard Sam Trunley scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and sophomore guard Michael Cifelli had 15 points to lead the Ridgers. Sophomore guard Carter Koenig had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals and junior guard Aiden Connaghan had five points and three rebounds.

Trunley had a big game with 30 points and 23 rebounds in the 62-56 win at Belleville on Jan. 3. Cifelli had 11 points, senior forward Joe DeLuca had 10 points and four rebounds, Koenig had six points and sophomore forward Ryan O’Neil had two points with six rebounds.

Trunley had 14 points and eight rebounds, sophomore guard Bryan Moussako had 11 points and three assists and DeLuca had 10 points, two steals and two assists to lead the Ridgers to a 58-33 home win over Kinnelon on Jan. 4.

After beating Brearley, 53-44, in the season opener Dec. 19 at home, the Ridgers lost at Montclair Kimberley Academy 41-35, Dec. 20. GRHS fell to Bayonne, 61-40, in the first round of the Bloomfield/Glen Ridge tournament on Dec. 27 at Bloomfield.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Glen Ridge vs. Bayonne (Bloomfield/Glen Ridge Holiday tournament), Dec. 28