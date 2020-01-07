Glen Ridge’s Sean Gleeson named new offensive coordinator for Rutgers Univ. football

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Sean Gleeson, a 2002 Glen Ridge High School graduate, recently has been named the offensive coordinator for the Rutgers University football team.

Gleeson is joining the coaching staff under new head coach Greg Schiano, who has returned to Rutgers.

This past fall, Gleeson served as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State University in his first season there. The Cowboys averaged 30.5 points per game with Gleeson in charge and finished 8-5 after the 24-21 loss to Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.

Previously, Gleeson spent six seasons at Princeton University, four as a running backs coach and two as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. In 2018, Princeton went 10-0, averaging 47.0 points per game.

Schiano was the head coach for the Scarlet Knights for 11 seasons from 2001-11. He left Rutgers to become the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL. After two years in Tampa Bay, Schiano was the defensive coordinator at Ohio State for three seasons from 2016-18. He was named the head coach at Rutgers last month.

Following his GRHS graduation, Gleeson attended Williams College in Williamstown, Mass.