Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team tops Payne Tech, Belleville

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team tops Payne Tech, Belleville

Photo by Steve Ellmore.
Michaila Dowd dribbles the ball during the season-opening loss to Columbia on Dec. 19.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Payne Tech and Belleville in consecutive games to improve to 3-4 on the season.

Amayah Melbourne had 11 points and fellow sophomore Elettra Giantomenico had 10 points to lead the Ridgers to a 39-36 home win over Payne Tech on Jan. 9 Senior Sarah Cullinan and junior Jillian Goffe each had six points and senior Haleigh Pine had four.

Giantomenico scored 18 points in the 38-20 home win over Belleville on Jan. 11. Cullinan scored 10 points and Pine had four.

Upcoming games:

Jan. 16, at West Essex, 7 p.m.
Jan. 18, at Cedar Grove, 11:30 a.m.
Jan. 21, Nutley, 4 p.m. Jan. 23, at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Jan. 25, Millburn, 10 a.m.
Jan. 28, at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team tops Payne Tech, Belleville added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS