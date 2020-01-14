Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team tops Payne Tech, Belleville

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Payne Tech and Belleville in consecutive games to improve to 3-4 on the season.

Amayah Melbourne had 11 points and fellow sophomore Elettra Giantomenico had 10 points to lead the Ridgers to a 39-36 home win over Payne Tech on Jan. 9 Senior Sarah Cullinan and junior Jillian Goffe each had six points and senior Haleigh Pine had four.

Giantomenico scored 18 points in the 38-20 home win over Belleville on Jan. 11. Cullinan scored 10 points and Pine had four.

Upcoming games:

Jan. 16, at West Essex, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18, at Cedar Grove, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 21, Nutley, 4 p.m. Jan. 23, at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25, Millburn, 10 a.m.

Jan. 28, at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.