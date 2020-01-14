Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues early-season winning ways

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team Cedar Grove, 64-40, Jan. 11, at Cedar Grove for its fifth win in six games to improve to 6-3 on the season.

Sam Trunley, a junior, scored 18 points and sophomore Bryan Moussako had 13 points to lead the Ridgers. Joe DeLuca, a senior, had 10 points, junior Aiden Connaghan had eight and sophomore Carter Koenig added six.

In previous action, the Ridgers defeated Newark Academy, 55-52, Jan. 7 at home for their fourth straight win. Koenig had 13 points and five rebounds, Connaghan had 11 points and Moussako and DeLuca each had 10 points for the Ridgers. Trunley had eight points and eight rebounds. The win streak ended with a 45-20 loss at Caldwell on Jan. 9. Trunley had eight points and Moussako had five.

Upcoming games:

Jan. 16, West Essex, 4 p.m.

Jan. 21, at Cristo Rey, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25, Livingston, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 28, Belleville, 4 p.m.

Photos by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge (red) vs. Cedar Grove, Jan. 11