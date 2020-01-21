Glen Ridge HS swim teams splash to success at Essex County meet

NEWARK — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls swim teams enjoyed great efforts at the Super Essex Conference/Essex County Championships held at NJIT in Newark Jan. 20.

Liam Hood, a senior, set two GRHS records as he placed second in the boys 100-yard backstroke in 53.92 and 100 butterfly in 53.73.

Enzo Wood, a sophomore, took third place in the boys 200 freestyle in 1:49.35 and fourth place in the 500 freestyle in 5:07.26..

Schuyler Ross, a sophomore, won the girls 200 freestyle in 1:57.31 and took second in the 500 freestyle in 5:18.14..

Ross, sophomore Mia Manzo, junior Isabell Deubner and senior Marlane Hlwaty took fifth place in the girls 200 medley relay in 1:59.00.

Deubner placed 11th in the girls 100 butterfly in 1:07.01. Hlwaty took ninth place in the 100 freestyle in 57.51.

Manzo, freshman Kaitlin Leas, senior Jamie Newman and senior Skyler Segal took 10th place in the girls 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.49.

Hlwaty, Deubner, Segal and Ross took fifth place in the girls 400 freestyle relay.

Senior Jordan Wecler, Wood, freshman Cooper Voss and Hood took seventh place in the boys 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.22.

In the girls team standings, GRHS finished eighth overall out of 12 scoring teams. The GRHS boys also finished eighth in the boys team standings out of 13 teams..