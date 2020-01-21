Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team cools off Cedar Grove

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Elettra Giantomenico, a sophomore, scored 13 points and senior Haleigh Pine scored 10 to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team to a 28-20 win at Cedar Grove Jan. 18.

Sarah Cullinan, a senior, had three points and sophomore Amayah Melbourne chipped in two for the Ridgers, who moved to 4-6 record.

GRHS snapped Cedar Grove’s five-game winning streak. Cedar Grove fell to 7-4.

In earlier action, Giantomenico scored 17 points and Pine had seven points in the 37-32 loss at Verona Jan. 14. Cullinan had five points and junior Jillian Goffe had three.

Giantomenico had 15 points and Pine scored 13 in the 59-46 loss at West Essex Jan. 16 in North Caldwell. Melbourne had seven points, senior Macy Weber and Goffe each had four points and Cullinan added two points.