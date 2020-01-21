Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team tops West Essex for third straight win

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior co-captain Sam Trunley scored a game-high 21 points and senior co-captain Joe DeLuca had 10 points to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team to its third straight win with a 49-44 home victory over West Essex on Jan. 16.

Bryan Moussako, a sophomore, had eight points, sophomore Carter Koenig and junior Aiden Connaghan each had four points and sophomore Michael Cifelli added two points for the Ridgers, who improved to 8-3 on the season.

In the previous game, Trunley scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Ridgers to a 64-45 home win over Newark Arts on Jan. 14. The Ridgers got seven points apiece from Koenig, Moussako, Cifelli and Connaghan and six points from DeLuca.

