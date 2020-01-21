Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School indoor track and field teams gave good efforts at the Group 1 State Relays at the Bennett Center in Toms River Jan. 15. The following are GRHS photos from the event. Camille Azeglio,, wearing red-and-white striped shirt, runs the 400-meter leadoff leg of the girls sprint medley relay event. Erin Byerly runs the 800-meter anchor in the girls sprint medley relay. Not pictured, Cooper Palm ran the second leg and Claire Leader ran the third leg, both 200 meters. GRHS clocked 5:38.89 and finished 31st of 34 teams in that event. Ava Geraci throws the shot put 23 feet, 1 1/4 inch. She and Izzy Polanskyj, not pictured, who threw 20-11 1/4, had a total of 44-0 1/2 to finish 22nd of 28 teams. Tyler Johnson throws the shot put 36-6 1/2. He and Chris Mitzak, not pictured, who threw 34-2 1/2, had a team total of 70-9 to finish 15th of 32 teams. Shoh Nishino begins his third leg in the 4×200-meter relay. Not pictured, Rick Ruggiero ran leadoff, Justin Sweet ran second leg and Max Renteria ran anchor for a time of 1:42.96, placing 21st of 35 teams. George Kilgen, who ran the 200-meter third leg, hands the baton to Charlie Marsden, running the anchor 800-meter leg, in the boys sprint medley relay. Not pictured, Hayden Sweet ran the 400-meter leadoff leg and Connor Schubert ran the 200-meter second leg. The unit finished in 4:22.61 to place 26th of 36 teams. Photos by Chris Troyano PHOTOS: Glen Ridge HS indoor track and field teams compete at Group 1 State Relays added by Joe Ragozzino on January 21, 2020View all posts by Joe Ragozzino → COMMENTS
COMMENTS