Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team tops Millburn

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Sophomore Elettra Giantomenico scored 14 points and senior Haleigh Pine had 13 points to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team to a 48-21 home win over Millburn on Jan. 25.

Senior Michaila Dowd had seven points, junior Olivia Carbonell and sophomore Amayah Melbourne each had five points, and senior Sarah Cullinan had four points for the Ridgers, who snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-8 on the season.

In earlier action, Pine had 15 points, Cullinan had five and junior Jillian Goffe had four points and five rebounds in the 48-27 home loss to Nutley on Jan. 21.

Melbourne had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Giantomenico had 12 points, and Dowd had seven points and six rebounds in the 50-35 loss at Columbia on Jan. 23 in Maplewood.

The Essex County Tournament seeding meeting was scheduled for Jan. 27 at Caldwell HS.

GRHS will host Kinnelon on Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. and host Newark Academy on Feb. 3 at 4 p.m.