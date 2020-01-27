Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team enjoys win streak

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated Cristo Rey and Montclair Kimberley Academy to extend its winning streak to five games.

Junior forward Sam Trunley had 18 points and 17 rebounds and sophomore guard Carter Koenig had nine points and six rebounds to lead the Ridgers to a 48-38 win at Cristo Rey on Jan. 21 in Newark.

Sophomore guard Bryan Moussako had seven points and four rebounds, sophomore guard Michael Cifelli had six points, junior guard Aiden Connaghan had two points and four rebounds, and sophomore forward Ryan O’Neil pulled down four rebounds.

Trunley had 18 points and 14 rebounds and senior forward Joe DeLuca had 14 points and five rebounds in the 51-49 home win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Jan. 23. Cifeli scored 10 points and Moussako added seven points.

The win streak ended with a 33-30 home loss to Livingston on Jan. 25. Trunley had 16 points, Moussako had seven and DeLuca had five as the Ridgers moved to a 10-4 record.

The Essex County Tournament seeding meeting was scheduled for Jan. 27 at Caldwell HS.

GRHS will visit Newark Academy on Feb. 4 in Livingston.