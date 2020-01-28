Verona/Glen Ridge HS ice hockey team surges

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated Millburn and Oratory Prep to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to a 9-4 record on the season.

GR senior Aidan Brennan had two goals, GR sophomore Zach Gold had a goal and four assists, and GR senior Noah Martinez had a goal and an assist in the 6-2 win over Millburn on Jan. 20 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Verona sophomore Dominick Pandiscia and GR freshman Rowan Brennan each had a goal, and GR junior Alec Vecchione had two assists. GR senior Chris Kostas made 16 saves and GR junior Keith Juros made two saves in the win.

Verona/Glen Ridge blanked Oratory Prep, 5-0, Jan. 25 at Codey Arena. Aidan Brennan, Rowan Brennan and Gold each had a goal and an assist, Verona junior Vincent Eremita and GR senior Dylan Gleeson each had a goal and Pandiscia had an assist. Kostas made 17 saves.

Verona/Glen Ridge will face Livingston on Jan. 31 at 6:45 p.m. at Codey Arena, and will take on Indian Hills at the Prudential Center in Newark on Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. The team will face Manalapan on Feb. 5 at Codey Arena at 6:15 p.m.

Photos by Chris Troyano

Verona/Glen Ridge (dark uniforms) vs. Millburn, Jan. 20 at Richard J. Codey Arena, West Orange