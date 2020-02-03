Sam Trunley leads Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team in ECT win

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Sam Trunley scored 27 points to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team to a 47-38 home win over West Essex in the preliminary second round of the 74th Essex County Tournament on Jan. 31.

Bryan Moussako had 11 points and Michael Cifelli had seven points for the No. 24 seed Ridgers, who improved to 11-5 on the season. West Essex was the No. 25 seed.

The Ridgers were scheduled to visit No. 9 seed University in the preliminary third round on Feb. 6 in Newark. The winner will visit No. 8 seed Payne Tech in the round of 16 on Feb. 8.

In earlier action, Trunley scored 19 points and Aiden Connaghan and Carter Koenig each had seven in the 39-37 loss to Belleville on Jan. 28 in a Super Essex Conference-Independence game.