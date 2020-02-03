Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team seeks good ECT run

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team hopes to make a strong run in the 46th Essex County Tournament.

The Ridgers, seeded No. 12, will host a preliminary third round game on Feb. 6 against either No. 21 Newark Collegiate or No. 28 West Side. The winner will visit defending champion and No. 5 seed West Orange in the round of 16 on Feb. 8. The quarterfinals will be held Feb. 15 at the higher-seeded sites. The semifinals will be held Feb. 19 at Weequahic in Newark and the final will be held Feb. 22 at West Orange High School. University is the No. 1 seed.

Amayah Melbourne had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Ridgers to a 40-26 home win over Passaic Charter on Jan. 27. Michaila Dowd had seven points, Sarah Cullinan had six, Haileigh Pine had four, and Elettra Giantomenico had four points with eight rebounds.

Melbourne had 16 points and 17 rebounds and Giantomenico had 11 points and four rebounds in the 36-25 win at Newark Academy on Jan. 28 in Livingston. Dowd collected seven points and nine rebounds.

The Ridgers’ three-game win streak ended with a 43-34 loss to Kinnelon on Jan. 30 at home. Pine and Dowd each had 10 points, Cullinan had six,, and Giantomenico and Melbourne each had four as the Ridgers moved to a 7-9 record.