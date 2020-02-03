Verona/Glen Ridge ice hockey team enjoys seven-game winning streak

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona/Glen Ridge High School ice hockey team continued its winning ways, beating Scotch Plains-Fanwood and Cranford to extend its winning streak to seven games.

GR freshman Rowan Brennan scored five goals to lead Verona/Glen Ridge to a 9-1 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood on Jan. 28. GR sophomore Zach Gold had a goal and three assists and GR senior Jeff Egan and GR freshman Will Benson each had a goal. GR seniors Dylan Gleeson had two assists and Noah Martinez had an assist. GR senior Chis Kostas made 22 saves and GR junior Keith Juros had three saves.

Brennan had three goals and Gold had two goals and one assist in the 8-0 win over Cranford on Jan. 29. Gleeson, Benson and GR senior Chandler Otterbein each had a goal, and GR senior Aidan Brennan had three assists. Kostas made 17 saves for the shutout.

The win streak ended with a 6-4 loss to Livingston on Jan. 31. Egan and Gold each had two goals Aidan Brennan had two assists, and Verona junior Jack Lonsinger, Verona sophomore Dominick Pandiscia and Rowan Brennan each had an assist as Verona/Glen Ridge moved to a 12-5 record.

Photos by Chris Troyano

Verona/Glen Ridge (white uniforms) vs. Livingston, Jan. 31, at Richard J. Codey Arena, West Orange