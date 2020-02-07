Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team has good run in the ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The 12th-seeded Ridgers defeated 21st-seeded Newark Collegiate, 54-31, in the preliminary second round on Feb. 3 at GRHS.Michaila Dowd had 15 points and five rebounds and Haleigh Pine had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Ridgers. Olivia Carbonell had 10 points with four rebounds and Amayah Melbourne had 10 points and seven rebounds. Sarah Cullinan had seven points, five rebounds and three assists and Jillian Goffe added two points.

The Ridgers lost to defending champion and fifth-seeded West Orange, 38-25, in the preliminary third round on Feb. 6 at West Orange. Elettra Giantomenico had 11 points, Pine had seven points, Melbourne had five points and Goffe added two points. GRHS moved to an 8-10 record.