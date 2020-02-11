Verona/Glen Ridge ice hockey team piles up more wins; sits atop Kelly Division

VERONA, NJ — The Verona/Glen Ridge High School ice hockey team defeated Manalapan and Watchung Hills to improve to 14-6 on the season.

Verona/Glen Ridge sits atop the New Jersey Interscholastic Hockey League-Kelly Division with a 10-2 record in the division.

GR senior Aidan Brennan and GR freshman Rowan Brennan each had a goal and an assist in the 4-2 win over Manalapan on Feb. 5 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. GR senior Jeff Egan and GR senior Dylan Gleeson each had a goal, and Verona junior Vincent Eremita, GR senior Chandler Otterbein and GR senior Ruben Rodriguez each had an assist. GR senior Chris Kostas made 27 saves as the Ridgers snapped a two-game losing streak.

Verona/Glen Ridge then defeated Watchung Hills, 5-2, Feb. 7 at Bridgewater Sports Arena. Rowan Brennan had two goals and two assists and Aidan Brennan scored two goals and added one assist. Otterbein had a goal, GR junior Alec Vecchione collected three assists and GR sophomore Zach Gold had two assists. GR junior Keith Juros made 11 saves.

In previous action, Verona/Glen Ridge lost to Indian Hills, 5-0, Feb. 3 at Prudential Center in Newark. The loss was the second straight following a seven-game winning streak.