Glen Ridge Athletic Association brings back Lacrosse Run and Walk on March 1

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Athletic Association is bringing back the townwide Lacrosse Run and Walk on March 1.

The goal is to kick off the season with a ceremonial 1-mile run or walk from Glen Ridge High School to Carteret Park. All are welcome to attend, including family members and friends.

Participants will meet at GRHS at 12:45 p.m. for a photo and then run or walk to Carteret Park beginning at 1 p.m. The roads will not be closed, but GRHS police will assist. There will be parents at all intersections.

There will be some events at Carteret Park and prizes will be awarded. Players should bring their sticks. Among the games are radar gun-fastest shot, longest throw-measure yard, partner passing-largest group standing and best stick trick. There will be water and bagels served at Carteret, sponsored by the GRAA and the Girls Club, and GR gear will be sold.

For more information or questions, contact Bob Salvatelli at bsalvatelli@comcast.net.