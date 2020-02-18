Verona/Glen Ridge ice hockey team reaches Kelly Cup final

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The top-seeded Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team blanked fourth-seeded Millburn, 3-0, in the semifinals of the Kelly Cup playoffs on Feb. 17 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

GR senior Chris Kostas made a whopping 39 saves for the shutout. GR senior Aidan Brennan, GR freshman Rowan Brennan and GR senior Noah Martinez each had a goal, and GR senior Chandler Otterbein had an assist.

Verona/Glen Ridge, which improved to 15-8, will face second-seeded Cranford in the final on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at Codey Arena. Cranford defeated Oratory, 2-1, in the other semifinal to improve to 10-6-4.

Verona/Glen Ridge, which had a bye in the quarterfinals, won both meetings against Cranford this season, 5-2 on Jan. 11 and 8-0 on Jan. 29.

Verona/Glen Ridge was coming off losses to Montclair, 4-1, Feb. 10, and Morristown, 4-2, Feb. 14.